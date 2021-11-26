$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.56. The company had a trading volume of 47,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,186. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.09. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $228.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

