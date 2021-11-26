Brokerages Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 309,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

