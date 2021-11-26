Vicus Capital Sells 54 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 81,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,801,000 after buying an additional 48,148 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.04. 1,714,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.81 and a 200 day moving average of $363.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $294.59 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

