Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 916.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $49.04. 107,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,224,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.