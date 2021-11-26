Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $65.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,856.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,851.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,670.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

