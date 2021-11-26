Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $25.25. 24,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,722 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

