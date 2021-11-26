QuickSwap (QUICK) Reaches Market Cap of $102.84 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $102.84 million and approximately $28.50 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $314.41 or 0.00578659 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00065008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00073600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00098757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.03 or 0.07431722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.95 or 1.00036746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUICKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.