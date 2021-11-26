Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.92). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.