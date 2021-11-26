Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $264.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.25.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 134.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 14.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Nordson by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 71.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson stock traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,824. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

