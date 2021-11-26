Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,711. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 209,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $14,010,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 65.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 149,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $110.44. 2,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,579. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.91. Fabrinet has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

