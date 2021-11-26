Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

Wabash National stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,541. The company has a market capitalization of $865.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

