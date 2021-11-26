Optas LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PFE stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943,912. The company has a market cap of $301.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

