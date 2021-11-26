Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target at $103.50

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $306,106 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. 29,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

