Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.71. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,878. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

