Zacks: Analysts Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,242. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.44 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $242,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 34.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

