BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $353,699.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,818.27 or 0.98920413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.80 or 0.00624576 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 897,130 coins and its circulating supply is 896,342 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

