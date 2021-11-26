1irstcoin (FST) Price Down 12.9% This Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and approximately $45,206.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002013 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00105030 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

