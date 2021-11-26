Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 72 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 158.4% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 48,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $472.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

