Mitie Group’s (MITFF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MITFF remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.