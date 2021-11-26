Mitie Group’s (MITFF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MITFF remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.
Mitie Group Company Profile
