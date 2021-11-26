CPChain (CPC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $257,481.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. CPChain has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $257,481.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.33 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005427 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.