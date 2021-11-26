Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

WST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 81.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.00. 18,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,772. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.