Callisto Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62,418.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $23.62 million and $62,418.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.38 or 0.07516467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00086662 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

