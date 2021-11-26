Raydium Market Capitalization Hits $725.24 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $725.24 million and approximately $146.98 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $9.58 or 0.00017604 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00073750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00099029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.74 or 0.07461991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,381.82 or 0.99956242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,721,982 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

