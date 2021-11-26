Ethverse (ETHV) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $41,661.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.00380372 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014828 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001366 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $681.92 or 0.01253407 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

