Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.
OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 73,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $26.29.
