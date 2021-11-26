Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.