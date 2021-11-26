Reliant Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 46,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

