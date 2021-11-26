The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

