Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.25). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,832. The stock has a market cap of $178.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

