Optas LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.39. The company had a trading volume of 64,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average of $205.85. The company has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

