Analysts Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) PT at $120.38

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.38.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,141 shares of company stock worth $6,579,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

