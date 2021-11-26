$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.74 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $112,760,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock traded down $11.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $362.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,616. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.74.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

