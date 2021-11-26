Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 222,987 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,987 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $88,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $5.62 on Friday, reaching $111.84. The company had a trading volume of 234,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average is $112.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.