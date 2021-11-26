Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 590,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,354,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

