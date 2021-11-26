Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

