$2.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

MA traded down $17.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.00. The company had a trading volume of 131,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $317.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

