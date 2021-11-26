Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $141,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 465,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224,784. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.