Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48. Intapp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.