Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 136,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

