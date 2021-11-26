$0.37 EPS Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 595,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.62. 45,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,993. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

