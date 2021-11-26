Analysts Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Price Target at $67.50

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after buying an additional 1,415,156 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $37,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 278,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,453. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

