Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK stock traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.27. 9,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.