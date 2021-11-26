Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $408,000. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 113.7% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 269,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 104.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,362,121. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

