Private Advisor Group LLC Has $60.03 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 41.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,314 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $60,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 137,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,779. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

