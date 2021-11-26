Tiaa Fsb Has $25.55 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average of $205.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

