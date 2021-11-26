Orient Walt Price Reaches $0.0208 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $72,851.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00074496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00099290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.70 or 0.07437978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,245.45 or 1.00001716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

