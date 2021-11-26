Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

OVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 5,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,405. The firm has a market cap of $222.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

