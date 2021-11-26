Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 39,886 shares.The stock last traded at $15.34 and had previously closed at $15.31.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
