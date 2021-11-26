Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 39,886 shares.The stock last traded at $15.34 and had previously closed at $15.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $177,000.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.