Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $111.91

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,129. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

