Vicus Capital Has $6.10 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

VTI stock traded down $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.60. 112,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.54 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

